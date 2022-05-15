Options for OKH feed standard

ActivityPub

Used by Mastodon and other “fediverse” projects

Real time capable and bidirectional (do we need this?)

Harder to deploy as a “static” file

Not widely adopted (outside of “fediverse” circles)

RSS 2.0 Specification (version 2.0.11)

Podcast RSS feed requirements - Apple Podcasts for Creators

Can be served up as a static file

XML is extensible by design

Widely used (for podcasting and blogs)

XML is falling out of favour

Atom Publishing Format and Protocol (atompub) - Documents

Tries to fix the short-comings of RSS

Can be served as a static file