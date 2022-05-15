Skip to main content
Published on Jun 15, 2022

Options for OKH feed standard

by Kaspar Emanuel
Published onJun 15, 2022
·

ActivityPub

Pros

  • Real time capable and bidirectional (do we need this?)

  • Modern

  • Used by Mastodon and other “fediverse” projects

Cons

  • Complex

  • Not widely adopted (outside of “fediverse” circles)

  • Harder to deploy as a “static” file

RSS

RSS 2.0 Specification (version 2.0.11)

Podcast RSS feed requirements - Apple Podcasts for Creators

Pros

  • Widely used (for podcasting and blogs)

  • XML is extensible by design

  • Can be served up as a static file

Cons

  • XML is falling out of favour

  • Badly specified

Atom

Atom Publishing Format and Protocol (atompub) - Documents

Pros

  • Tries to fix the short-comings of RSS

  • Can be served as a static file

  • Can be bi-directional (do we need this?)

Cons

  • XML

  • Not as widely used as RSS

  • More complex than RSS

JSONFeed

JSON Feed

Pros

  • Minimal Standard (like RSS)

  • Replaces XML with JSON

Cons

  • Not widely used

  • Not standardised by a recognized standards body (e.g. W3C)

WebSub

WebSub

(note: this adds push notification protocol to Atom)

Pros

  • Simpler than ActivityPub

Cons

  • Is this being used anywhere?

Sersia

http://searsia.org/protocol.html

Pros

  • Made for federated search

Cons

  • Not standardised, tied to a particular implementation

