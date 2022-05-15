Options for OKH feed standard

Real time capable and bidirectional (do we need this?)
Modern
Used by Mastodon and other “fediverse” projects
Complex
Not widely adopted (outside of “fediverse” circles)
Harder to deploy as a “static” file
RSS 2.0 Specification (version 2.0.11)
Podcast RSS feed requirements - Apple Podcasts for Creators
Widely used (for podcasting and blogs)
XML is extensible by design
Can be served up as a static file
XML is falling out of favour
Badly specified
Atom Publishing Format and Protocol (atompub) - Documents
Tries to fix the short-comings of RSS
Can be served as a static file
Can be bi-directional (do we need this?)
XML
Not as widely used as RSS
More complex than RSS
Minimal Standard (like RSS)
Replaces XML with JSON
Not widely used
Not standardised by a recognized standards body (e.g. W3C)
(note: this adds push notification protocol to Atom)
Simpler than ActivityPub
Is this being used anywhere?
http://searsia.org/protocol.html
Made for federated search
Not standardised, tied to a particular implementation