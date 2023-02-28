Code of Conduct (Summary View)

Below is a summary of the Internet of Production Alliance (IOPA) Code of Conduct (COC). Continue reading for a more detailed description of the COC.

For more information, please review our:

Incident Reporting Guidelines

Incident Response Guidelines

Incident Response Procedure

Termed Suspension Guidelines

We believe that our mission is best served in an environment that is friendly, safe, and accepting; free from intimidation or harassment. We are dedicated to providing a welcoming and supportive environment for all people, regardless of background or identity. By participating in this community, participants agree to abide by the IOPA’s Code of Conduct and accept the procedures by which any of the Code of Conduct incidents are resolved. Any form of behavior to exclude, intimidate, or cause discomfort is a violation of the Code of Conduct. In order to foster a welcoming and professional community environment, we encourage the following kinds of behaviors:

Use welcoming and inclusive language

Be respectful of different viewpoints and experiences

Gracefully accept constructive criticism

Focus on what is best for the community

Show courtesy and respect towards other community members

Engage in the community by activively participating and contributing

If you believe someone is violating the Code of Conduct, you may submit a report in the following ways:

To the Code of Conduct Committee via an online form (which includes the option to submit anonymously).

To the IOPA Code of Conduct Committee via [email protected]

Directly to any individual or staff member at any events facilitated or organized by the IOPA.

Information regarding who may submit a report and what information to include in a report can be found in the COC Detailed View section below.

Code of Conduct (Detailed View)

Part 1. Introduction

The Internet of Production Alliance (IOPA) brings together people from around the world to build open infrastructures enabling anyone, everywhere to participate in production. We believe that our mission is best served in an environment that is friendly, safe, and accepting; free from intimidation or harassment. We are dedicate to providing a welcoming and supportive environment for all people, regardless of background or identity. By participating in this community, participants agree to abide by the IOPA’s Code of Conduct and accept the procedures by which any of the Code of Conduct incidents are resolved.

The IOPA Code of Conduct Committee is responsible for enforcing the Code of Conduct. It can be contacted by emailing [email protected]. All reports will be reviewed by the Code of Conduct Committee and will be kept confidential.

Part 2. The IoPA Code of Conduct

The IOPA is dedicated to providing a welcoming and supportive environment for all people, regardless of background or identity. As such, we do not tolerate behavior that is disrespectful to our teachers or learners or that excludes, intimidates, or causes discomfort to others. We do not tolerate discrimination or harassment based on characteristics that include, but are not limited to, gender identity and expression, sexual orientation, disability, physical appearance, body size, citizenship, nationality, ethnic or social origin, pregnancy, familial status, veteran status, genetic information, religion or belief (or lack thereof), membership of a national minority, property, age, education, socio-economic status, technical choices, and experience level.

Everyone, who participates in IOPA activities, including community and IOPA staff members, is required to conform to this Code of Conduct. It applies to all spaces managed by the IOPA including, but not limited to, workshops, email lists, and online forums such as GitHub, Slack and Twitter. Workshop hosts are expected to assist with the enforcement of the Code of Conduct. By participating, individuals indicate their acceptance of the procedures by which The IOPA resolves any Code of Conduct incidents, which may include storage and processing of their personal information.

Part 2.1 Expected behavior

All participants in our events and communications are expected to show respect and courtesy to others.

All interactions should be professional regardless of platform: either online or in-person. In order to foster a positive, professional, and learning-oriented environment, we encourage the following kinds of behaviors in all IOPA events and platforms:

You will abide by this Code of Conduct.

Use welcoming and inclusive language.

Be respectful of different viewpoints and experiences.

Gracefully accept constructive criticism.

Focus on what is best for the community.

Show courtesy and respect towards other community members.

Engage in the community by actively participating and contributing.

Our Code of Conduct is intended to maintain and uphold our values, which infuse our engagement in the IOPA and serve as a defined set of principles for how we work towards creating the future we want to see. While participating and contributing in this community, we encourage alignment with our shared values:

Trustworthy

Equitable

Evidence-based

Accessible

Citizen-centric

Resilient

Sustainable

Adaptable

Pluralistic

Part 2.2 Unacceptable behavior

Examples of unacceptable behavior by participants at any IOPA event on on any IOPA platform include:

Discrimination in written or verbal comments, including unfavorable or disparate treatment on the basis of membership of any specific group such as gender identity, sexual orientation, ability, ethnicity, religion, age, physical appearance, body size, race, or similar.

Harassment and harassing behavior, including use of epithets and slurs, derogatory or hostile comments, repeated attempts to make contact, or any behavior that interferes with another person’s participation in the community and/or IOPA event.

Sexual harassment, including use of sexual images, or any unwelcome contact of a sexual nature in any medium.

Violent threats or language directed against another person, including incitement to violence, suicide, or self-harm.

Continuing to initiate interaction (including photography or recording) with someone after being asked to stop.

Publication of private communication without consent.

Part 2.3 Consequences of Unacceptable behavior

Participants who are asked to stop any inappropriate behavior are expected to comply immediately. This applies to any IOPA events and platforms, either online or in-person. If a participant engages in behavior that violates this code of conduct, the organizers may engage The IOPA Code of Conduct Committee to investigate the Code of Conduct violation and take appropriate actions.

Examples of potential actions by the Committee may include:

Issuing a written or verbal warning.

Removing comments, materials, or recordings with harmful content.

Ending a presentation early.

Expelling a person from a event or platform.

Removing a person’s volunteer or committee responsibilities.

Blocking or reporting a person in online platforms.

Imposing a ban on future participation.

Reporting a person’s behavior to the appropriate authorities.

Part 3. Incident Reporting Process

The diagram below illustrates the following steps in following a Code of Conduct report.

First report -> assess if there is a CoC report and clear breach No report or breach -> respond with an explanation to the reporter Breach identified -> set up a first meeting with the CoCc (Read about Incident Response Group in IOPA Governance) to collectively identify specific issues and breaches.

If a specific breach/issue was not identified -> reply to the reporter.

If a specific breach/issue was identified -> email the reporter/reportee as explained in COC report handling and enforcement process.

If it was undecided that a breach/issue occurred -> hold a meeting with the reporter/reportee as explained in COC report handling and enforcement process -> Hold a second meeting with the COC Committee to identify consequence/next steps as explained in COC report handling and enforcement process.

3.1 Incident Reporting Guidelines

TBD / led by definition of process workflow by COC Committee membership

3.2 Incident Response Guidelines

TBD / led by definition of process workflow by COC Committee membership

3.3 Incident Response Procedure

TBD / led by definition of process workflow by COC Committee membership

3.4 Termed Suspension Guidelines

TBD / led by definition of process workflow by COC Committee membership

About this Document

Information regarding the genesis of this document should be placed here, including: which guidelines were considered during authorship, contributors, reference list, versioning record (though shouldn’t be needed given PubPub as platform), reference to Governance Task Force, and schedule/process for revisions.

