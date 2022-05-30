IoPA Community role descriptions

This document currently includes the drafts for 3 roles that exist already exist de facto in the IoP Alliance without having been formalised. This document was created by first capturing the current tasks these roles carry out and then expanded or refined to propose a suggested scope for the role.



1. Chair of an established working groups

2. Driver of a task force

3. Secretariat of either of the above

Working Group Chair - role description

The Chair is elected by a Working Group to drive its work. At the high level, the purpose of the Chair is to hold the Working Group accountable to the objectives and scope it has set for itself, and act as the convener of its members.

This is a volunteer role but does require a commitment to dedicated time to be effective. You would be expected to be able to have at least one day a month to be able to deliver effectively in this role, including attending the group’s monthly meeting.

In practice, this role implies the following range of tasks.

Chair the Working Group meetings: open and close the agenda and facilitate the conversation where needed.

Propose pathways that can bring efficiency and effectiveness of group operations.

Work closely with the secretariat to develop means that support the members to achieve the goals and tasks they have set for themselves. This includes communication and documentation tools.

Review minutes and approve for publication.

Be a resource that members can rely in case of conflicts within the group without taking sides.

Be a public face for this element of the Alliance’s work

Declare any conflicts or convergence of interests with other roles they may have.

Task Force Driver

The Driver of the Task Force is elected by a Task Force to drive its work. At the high level, the purpose of the Driver is to hold the Working Group accountable to the objectives and scope it has set for itself, act as the convener of its members and liaise with other Task Force Drivers and the IOPA Council.



This is a volunteer role but does require a commitment to dedicated time to be effective. You would be expected to be able to have at least one day a month to be able to deliver effectively in this role, including attending the group’s monthly meeting.

Propose directions of building the foundation as a body in terms of: Resourceful partnerships that strengthen the mission of the entity. Rescoping the foundation’s current activities to stay on track. Supporting WGs to make decisions on proposed course of direction in various activities.

Support the IoP Council to make informed decisions based off TF meetings held.

Accessing existing standards and proposing ways of improvement based off feedback from received from users.

Supporting WGs to come to conclusions in case there is a divergence of ideas or course to be take.

Recruit new members into the TF groups that can support activity growth within them.

Review minutes of held TF meetings.

Convergence and follow-up with TF members where necessary into meetings, webinars or any other event that can be beneficial to the foundation.

Measure progress of the TF, report to council and as well suggest pathways of effective and efficient progress of the TF where needed.

Be a link between the council and WGs, by constantly providing updates to the council of the current work achieved by the groups, resources and support needed.

Be a public face for this element of the Alliance’s work

Secretariat role description

The secretariat will work closely with the Chair in organizing meetings that will lead to more functionality and development of the working groups.